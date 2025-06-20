Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.