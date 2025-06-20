Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AppLovin by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 68,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.10.

In other news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total transaction of $12,318,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $344.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.73. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

