Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after buying an additional 262,526,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,064 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

