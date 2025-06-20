Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 384 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

