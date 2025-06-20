Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 945,951 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,951 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,681,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after acquiring an additional 596,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

