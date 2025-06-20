Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,735,444,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29,689.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 118,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,932,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $380.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.51. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $386.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

