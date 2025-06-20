Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 140.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

