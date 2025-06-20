SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SailPoint from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.54. SailPoint has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

