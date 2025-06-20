Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 7,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 9,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Shoprite Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

