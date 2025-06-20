Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

NYSE SSD opened at $152.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

