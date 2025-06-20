Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.76). 80,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 428,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.80 ($0.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.52. The company has a market capitalization of £135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths News had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 296.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smiths News plc will post 10.5555556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

