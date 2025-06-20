South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

South32 Stock Up 0.2%

About South32

SOUHY stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

