Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.