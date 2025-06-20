Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,222 AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of APP stock opened at $344.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.73. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.10.

Get Our Latest Report on APP

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,421 shares in the company, valued at $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.