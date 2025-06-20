Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,175 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

