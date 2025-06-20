Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of WSM opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $177.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

