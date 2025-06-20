Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,019 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $122.29 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

