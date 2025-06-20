Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.