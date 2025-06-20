Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $501,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

