Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $598,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $327.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

