Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $679,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

CAVA stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.77.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $210,372.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,707.68. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

