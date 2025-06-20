Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

