Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $555.75 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.19.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

