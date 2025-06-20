Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.