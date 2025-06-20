Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 47.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 132.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.