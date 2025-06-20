Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PHM opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

