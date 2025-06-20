Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,147 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

