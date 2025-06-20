Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $712,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $54,981,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $11,330,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.