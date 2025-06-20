Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BR stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.64 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

