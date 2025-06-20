Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

