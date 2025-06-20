Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSE

SSE Trading Down 0.2%

SSE Company Profile

Shares of SSEZY opened at $24.86 on Friday. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

(Get Free Report

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.