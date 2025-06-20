Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.3 days.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $55.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.