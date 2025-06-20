Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,453 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.0%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.