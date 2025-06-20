Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,362 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

TSM opened at $213.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.