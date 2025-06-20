TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CMG opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

