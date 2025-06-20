Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $267.68 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.92 and a 200-day moving average of $243.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

