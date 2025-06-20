Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tevogen Bio Stock Down 6.2%
NASDAQ TVGNW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
