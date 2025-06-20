Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tevogen Bio Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ TVGNW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Tevogen Bio

See Also

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

