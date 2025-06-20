Thomas G. Kramer Sells 216,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $8,231,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 718,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,382,644.76. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IonQ Price Performance
Shares of IONQ opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
