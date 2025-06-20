Top Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 18th

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Cleanspark, TeraWulf, and IREN are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve Bitcoin—such as mining operations, blockchain technology development, or holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the cryptocurrency’s price movements and industry trends without directly owning or managing Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 13,200,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,056,755. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 17,025,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,547,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. 9,794,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,840,219. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Cleanspark has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.64.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,150,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,448,998. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 4,380,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,876,028. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

