Top Travel Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

MakeMyTrip, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, and BigBear.ai are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around the travel and tourism industry—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise operators, car rental agencies, and online travel agencies. These stocks tend to be sensitive to consumer confidence, discretionary spending, and broader economic or geopolitical factors that influence people’s willingness and ability to travel. Investors in travel stocks often look at metrics like passenger traffic, occupancy rates, and booking trends to gauge potential performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. 10,899,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 0.88. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $123.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,033,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,890,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,516,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,906,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $977.77. 777,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,462. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,002.19 and its 200 day moving average is $981.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 177,977,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,845,663. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

