Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPZ shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TPZ opened at C$26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.24. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$29.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.94%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

