UBS Group Lowers Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $500.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

Gartner Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $398.91 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.5% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,015,000 after buying an additional 189,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

