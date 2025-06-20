Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,199,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,096,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6%

UNM opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.