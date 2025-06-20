Utility Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, Riot Platforms, Nucor, and Southern are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas and water—often operating within regulated frameworks. Because demand for these services remains relatively stable regardless of economic cycles, utility stocks typically offer predictable cash flows and higher-than-average dividend yields. For investors seeking income and lower volatility, they’re often considered defensive holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.60. 67,925,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,565,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1 year low of $179.66 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $485.44. 2,188,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.78 and a 200-day moving average of $491.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.08. 1,456,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.08.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,402,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,166,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 33,574,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,609,062. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.99. 2,031,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

