VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

About VanEck Future of Food ETF

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

