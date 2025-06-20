Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.13. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

