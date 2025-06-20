Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.5%

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 16,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.