Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.04. Approximately 3,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Separately, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vitalhub in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.51.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

