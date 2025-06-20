Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Waters alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $339.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.22 and its 200-day moving average is $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.