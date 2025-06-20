Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) Financial Survey

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Mackenzie Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 12.65% 3.41% 2.18% Mackenzie Realty Capital N/A -14.61% -6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and Mackenzie Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 1 1 9 2 2.92 Mackenzie Realty Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Mackenzie Realty Capital.

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mackenzie Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.3%. Welltower pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mackenzie Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Mackenzie Realty Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $7.99 billion 12.53 $951.68 million $1.74 87.97 Mackenzie Realty Capital $15.74 million 0.66 -$12.08 million N/A N/A

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Mackenzie Realty Capital.

Summary

Welltower beats Mackenzie Realty Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is based in ORINDA, Calif.

